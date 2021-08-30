August 30, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Jefferies Remains a Buy on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

By Austin Angelo

In a report issued on August 23, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Whole Earth Brands (FREEResearch Report), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 62.2% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Whole Earth Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Whole Earth Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $126 million and net profit of $3.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $62.36 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.48 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019