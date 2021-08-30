Jefferies Remains a Buy on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

In a report issued on August 23, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Whole Earth Brands (FREE – Research Report), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 62.2% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Whole Earth Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.00.

Based on Whole Earth Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $126 million and net profit of $3.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $62.36 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.48 million.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.