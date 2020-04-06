Jefferies Remains a Buy on The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)

In a report released today, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL – Research Report), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.8% and a 25.0% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

The Simply Good Foods Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.67.

Based on The Simply Good Foods Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $152 million and GAAP net loss of $4.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $121 million and had a net profit of $15.26 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SMPL in relation to earlier this year.

The Simply Good Foods Co. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.