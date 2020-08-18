Jefferies Remains a Buy on Amazon (AMZN)

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating on Amazon (AMZN – Research Report) on July 31 and set a price target of $3800.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3182.41, close to its 52-week high of $3344.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 74.7% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Endurance International, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amazon with a $3725.59 average price target, which is a 17.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3450.00 price target.

Based on Amazon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $88.91 billion and net profit of $5.24 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $63.4 billion and had a net profit of $2.63 billion.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.