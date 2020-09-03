September 3, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Jefferies Reiterates Buy on Bio-Rad Laboratories Shares, Sees 35% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report issued on 8/31, Jefferies analyst Brandon Couillard reiterated a Buy rating on Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)with a price target of $666, which represents a potential upside of 35% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Brandon Couillard has a yearly average return of 28.1% and a 76.3% success rate. Couillard has a 29.2% average return when recommending BIO, and is ranked #38 out of 6945 analysts.

All the 4 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Bio-Rad Laboratories stock a Buy. With a return potential of 14.2%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $565.00.

