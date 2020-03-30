Jefferies Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on McCormick & Company (MKC)

Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson maintained a Sell rating on McCormick & Company (MKC – Research Report) on March 25 and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $132.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.4% and a 29.0% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and J & J Snack Foods.

McCormick & Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $136.00, representing a 2.8% upside. In a report issued on March 19, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Sell.

The company has a one-year high of $174.59 and a one-year low of $112.23. Currently, McCormick & Company has an average volume of 1.03M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MKC in relation to earlier this year.

McCormick & Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao. The Flavour Solutions segment provides products to multinational food manufacturers and foodservice customers. The company was founded by Willoughby M. McCormick in 1889 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.