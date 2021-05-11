Jefferies Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)

Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson maintained a Hold rating on Tattooed Chef (TTCF – Research Report) on March 12 and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 75.3% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

Tattooed Chef has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $21.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Forum Merger Ii Corp. is a blank check company, which intends to form for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on May 4, 2018 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL.