Jefferies Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Garrett Motion (GTX)

In a report issued on June 15, David Kelley from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Garrett Motion (GTX – Research Report), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Kelley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as BorgWarner, Visteon, and Lear.

Garrett Motion has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.88.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $16.18 and a one-year low of $2.50. Currently, Garrett Motion has an average volume of 946.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.