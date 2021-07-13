Jefferies Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY)

In a report issued on June 24, Andy Barish from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY – Research Report), with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Barish is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 59.6% success rate. Barish covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Del Taco Restaurants, and Ruth’s Hospitality.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chuy’s Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $44.00, implying a 21.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, Stephens also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Chuy’s Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $87.71 million and net profit of $6.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $94.5 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.4 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CHUY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads. The company was founded by Michael Roger Young and John A. Zapp on April 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.