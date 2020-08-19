Jefferies Maintains Their Hold Rating on Jakks Pacific (JAKK)

Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink maintained a Hold rating on Jakks Pacific (JAKK – Research Report) on August 4 and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Wissink is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 47.9% success rate. Wissink covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, National Vision Holdings, and BuildABear Workshop.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Jakks Pacific with a $7.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.60 and a one-year low of $3.00. Currently, Jakks Pacific has an average volume of 431.8K.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kid’s indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: United States and Canada, International and Halloween. The United States and Canada segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, role play and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids’ indoor and outdoor furniture, and pet treats, and related products, primarily within the United States and Canada. The International segment is responsible for the marketing and sale of toy products in markets outside of the United States and Canada, primarily in the European, Asia Pacific, and Latin and South American regions. The Halloween segment is the marketing and sale of Halloween costumes and accessories and everyday costume play products, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded by Stephen G. Berman and Jack Friedman in January 1995 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.