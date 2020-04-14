Jefferies Maintains Their Buy Rating on Daimler (DDAIF)

Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained a Buy rating on Daimler (DDAIF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of EUR40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.42.

Houchois said:

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung fur Daimler auf “Buy” mit einem Kursziel von 40 Euro belassen. Das am meisten diskutierte Risiko bezuglich der Bilanzen der Autobauer sei nach der Liquiditat deren hauseigene Finanzierungsgesellschaften, schrieb Analyst Philippe Houchois in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie zu europaischen Herstellern. Bei Daimler kritisiert er den Verschuldungsgrad im Vergleich zu den Wettbewerbern. Dabei verwies er auf den geringen freien Barmittelfluss und hohe Ausschuttungen./ck/mis Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.04.2020 / 15:06 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.04.2020 / 19:00 / ET Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Houchois is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 56.0% success rate. Houchois covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and Tesla.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Daimler with a $37.37 average price target, implying a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR35.00 price target.

Based on Daimler’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $47.13 billion and GAAP net loss of $109 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $46.61 billion and had a net profit of $1.56 billion.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand. The Daimler Trucks distributes its trucks under the brand names Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, FUSO, Western Star, and BharatBenz. The Mercedes-Benz Vans segment manufactures commercial vans such as Sprinter large van, the Vito mid-size van, and the Mecedez-Benz Citan urban delivery van. The Daimler Buses segment trades city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands. The Daimler Financial Services segment consists of tailored financing and leasing packages for customers and dealers. It also provides services such as insurance, fleet management, investment products, and credit cards. The company was founded by Gottlieb Daimler and Carl Benz in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.