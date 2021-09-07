September 7, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Jefferies Maintains Their Buy Rating on Celcuity (CELC)

By Austin Angelo

Jefferies analyst Maury Raycroft maintained a Buy rating on Celcuity (CELCResearch Report) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Raycroft is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 43.9% success rate. Raycroft covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Intellia Therapeutics, and Aslan Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Celcuity with a $49.00 average price target.

Based on Celcuity’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $14.03 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.2 million.

Celcuity, Inc. is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it. The company was founded in January 2012 by Brian Sullivan and Lance Laing and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

