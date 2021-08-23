Jefferies Maintains Their Buy Rating on Candel Therapeutics (CADL)

In a report released today, Chris Howerton from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Candel Therapeutics (CADL – Research Report), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Howerton is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -11.5% and a 31.8% success rate. Howerton covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Candel Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.50, implying a 167.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, UBS also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CADL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on helping patients fight cancer with oncolytic viral immunotherapies.