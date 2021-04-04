Jefferies Maintains a Hold Rating on Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)

Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander maintained a Hold rating on Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW – Research Report) on March 31 and set a price target of $800.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $249.75, close to its 52-week high of $256.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Alexander is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 68.1% success rate. Alexander covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Axalta Coating Systems, and Eastman Chemical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sherwin-Williams Company with a $709.47 average price target.

Based on Sherwin-Williams Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.49 billion and net profit of $407 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.11 billion and had a net profit of $249 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SHW in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 1866, Ohio-based The Sherwin-Williams Co. manufactures and sells paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments including, The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.