Jefferies Maintains a Hold Rating on Sculptor Capital Management (SCU)

Jefferies analyst Gerald O’Hara maintained a Hold rating on Sculptor Capital Management (SCU – Research Report) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.55, close to its 52-week high of $28.90.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Hara is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 43.5% and a 89.5% success rate. O’Hara covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Focus Financial Partners, Apollo Global Management, and Raymond James Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sculptor Capital Management with a $40.00 average price target.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

The company has a one-year high of $28.90 and a one-year low of $10.70. Currently, Sculptor Capital Management has an average volume of 244.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management. The company’s capabilities span all major geographies, in strategies including fundamental equities, corporate credit, real estate debt and equity, merger arbitrage, structured credit and private investments. The company was founded by Daniel Saul Och in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.