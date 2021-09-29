Jefferies Maintains a Buy Rating on Curo Group Holdings (CURO)

In a report released yesterday, John Hecht from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Curo Group Holdings (CURO – Research Report), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Hecht is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 73.0% success rate. Hecht covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Santander Consumer USA, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Curo Group Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.33, representing a 43.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Janney Montgomery also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.81 and a one-year low of $6.89. Currently, Curo Group Holdings has an average volume of 160.3K.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The company operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands. The Canada segment provides installment loans through the online brand Lend Direct and also operates Cash Money. The United Kingdom segment covers the Wage Day Advance business. It also offers an omni-channel customer acquisition, onboarding, and servicing platform under the Curo Platform brand. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight on February 7, 2013 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.