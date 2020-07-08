Jefferies Maintains a Buy Rating on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

In a report released yesterday, Andy Barish from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Barish is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 56.1% success rate. Barish covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Papa John’s International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bloomin’ Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.27.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $24.29 and a one-year low of $4.54. Currently, Bloomin’ Brands has an average volume of 4.16M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BLMN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China. Its brands include Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Bonefish Grill, and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The company was founded by Chris Thomas Sullivan, Robert Danker Basham and John Timothy Gannon in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.