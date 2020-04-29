Jefferies Maintains a Buy Rating on Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report released today, Sandy Morris from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE (EADSF – Research Report), with a price target of EUR80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $58.00, close to its 52-week low of $50.87.

Morris has an average return of 11.6% when recommending Airbus Group SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Morris is ranked #881 out of 6517 analysts.

Airbus Group SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.42, implying a 48.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR77.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $154.75 and a one-year low of $50.87. Currently, Airbus Group SE has an average volume of 24.31K.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery, and provision of aerospace products, space, and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft; Airbus Helicopters; and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircrafts; and offers aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment deals with the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of civil and military helicopters. The Airbus Defence and Space segment covers systems and services in the field of defence and space for governments, institutions, and commercial customers. The company was founded on December 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.