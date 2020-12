Jefferies Keeps Their Hold Rating on Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)

In a report released yesterday, Philip Kett from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF – Research Report), with a price target of CHF350.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $405.95.

Kett has an average return of 9.7% when recommending Zurich Insurance Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Kett is ranked #2379 out of 7141 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zurich Insurance Group with a $444.21 average price target, representing a 10.8% upside. In a report issued on December 10, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF395.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $447.60 and a one-year low of $259.50. Currently, Zurich Insurance Group has an average volume of 465.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZFSVF in relation to earlier this year.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis. The Life Regions segment refers to the comprehensive range of life and health insurance products on both an individual and a group basis, including annuities, endowment and term insurance, unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as full private health, supplemental health and long-term care insurance. The Farmers segment includes non-claims administrative and management services to the Farmers Exchanges, which are owned by policyholders. The Group Functions and Operations segment comprises the Group´s Holding and Financing and Headquarters activities. The Non-Core Businesses segment includes insurance and reinsurance businesses that the Group does not consider core to its operations and that are therefore mostly managed to achieve a beneficial run-off. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.