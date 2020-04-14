Jefferies Keeps Their Hold Rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

In a report released yesterday, Philippe Houchois from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF – Research Report), with a price target of EUR48.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $57.26.

Houchois noted:

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat BMW auf “Hold” mit einem Kursziel von 48 Euro belassen. Das am meisten diskutierte Risiko bezuglich der Bilanzen der Autobauer sei nach der Liquiditat deren hauseigene Finanzierungsgesellschaften, schrieb Analyst Philippe Houchois in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie zu europaischen Herstellern. BMW habe gelernt und sich hier mit Blick auf Verschuldungsgrad und das Ausmass des Leasinggeschafts gewandelt und sei inzwischen im Vergleich besonders vorsichtig. Der Verschuldungsgrad habe sich seit der Finanzmarktkrise 2008/09 deutlich verbessert./ck/mis Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.04.2020 / 15:06 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.04.2020 / 19:00 / ET Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Houchois is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 56.0% success rate. Houchois covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Daimler, and Tesla.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.07, which is a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR53.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $88.25 and a one-year low of $39.91. Currently, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average volume of 3,227.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Motorcycles segment focuses on the premium segment. The Financial Services segment offers credit financing, leasing and other services to retail customers. The Other Entities segment includes holding and group financing activities. The company was founded on March 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.