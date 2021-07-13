Jefferies Keeps Their Buy Rating on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

Jefferies analyst Andy Barish maintained a Buy rating on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO – Research Report) on June 24 and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Barish is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 59.6% success rate. Barish covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Ruth’s Hospitality, and Chuy’s Holdings.

Del Taco Restaurants has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50.

Based on Del Taco Restaurants’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $116 million and net profit of $2.63 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $110 million and had a GAAP net loss of $102 million.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating restaurants featuring fresh and fast made-to-order cuisine, including both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. It offers Mexican-inspired food, such as tacos and burritos, and American classics, such as Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.