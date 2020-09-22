September 22, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Jefferies Keeps a Buy Rating on Unilever NV (UNLVF)

By Jason Carr

Jefferies analyst Martin Deboo maintained a Buy rating on Unilever NV (UNLVFResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of EUR59.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.91.

Deboo has an average return of 11.1% when recommending Unilever NV.

According to TipRanks.com, Deboo is ranked #2472 out of 6918 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Unilever NV is a Hold with an average price target of $60.49.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $64.83 and a one-year low of $45.00. Currently, Unilever NV has an average volume of 12.72K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Netherlands-based Unilever NV and U.K.-based Unilever PLC operate Unilever Group, a diversified household and personal product (60% of 2018 sales by value) and packaged-food and refreshments (40%) company. The firm’s brands include Knorr soups and sauces, Hellmann’s mayonnaise, Lipton teas, Axe and Dove skin products, and the TRESemme hair-care brand. The firm has been acquisitive in recent years, and high-profile purchases include the mail-order men’s grooming business Dollar Shave Club.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019