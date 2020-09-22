Jefferies Keeps a Buy Rating on Unilever NV (UNLVF)

Jefferies analyst Martin Deboo maintained a Buy rating on Unilever NV (UNLVF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of EUR59.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.91.

Deboo has an average return of 11.1% when recommending Unilever NV.

According to TipRanks.com, Deboo is ranked #2472 out of 6918 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Unilever NV is a Hold with an average price target of $60.49.

The company has a one-year high of $64.83 and a one-year low of $45.00. Currently, Unilever NV has an average volume of 12.72K.

Netherlands-based Unilever NV and U.K.-based Unilever PLC operate Unilever Group, a diversified household and personal product (60% of 2018 sales by value) and packaged-food and refreshments (40%) company. The firm’s brands include Knorr soups and sauces, Hellmann’s mayonnaise, Lipton teas, Axe and Dove skin products, and the TRESemme hair-care brand. The firm has been acquisitive in recent years, and high-profile purchases include the mail-order men’s grooming business Dollar Shave Club.