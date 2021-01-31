Jefferies Keeps a Buy Rating on Diageo (DGEAF)

Jefferies analyst Ed Mundy maintained a Buy rating on Diageo (DGEAF – Research Report) on January 28 and set a price target of £35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.57, close to its 52-week high of $41.75.

Mundy has an average return of 12.5% when recommending Diageo.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diageo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.52, a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a p3570.00 price target.

Diageo’s market cap is currently $92.57B and has a P/E ratio of 64.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on October 21, 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.