Jefferies Keeps a Buy Rating on Daimler (DDAIF)

In a report released today, Philippe Houchois from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Daimler (DDAIF – Research Report), with a price target of EUR46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Houchois is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 55.1% success rate. Houchois covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and General Motors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Daimler is a Hold with an average price target of $44.96, implying a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR45.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $60.00 and a one-year low of $22.75. Currently, Daimler has an average volume of 40.41K.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand. The Daimler Trucks distributes its trucks under the brand names Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, FUSO, Western Star, and BharatBenz. The Mercedes-Benz Vans segment manufactures commercial vans such as Sprinter large van, the Vito mid-size van, and the Mecedez-Benz Citan urban delivery van. The Daimler Buses segment trades city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands. The Daimler Financial Services segment consists of tailored financing and leasing packages for customers and dealers. It also provides services such as insurance, fleet management, investment products, and credit cards. The company was founded by Gottlieb Daimler and Carl Benz in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.