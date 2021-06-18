Jefferies Believes Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) Still Has Room to Grow

Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut maintained a Buy rating on Tenet Healthcare (THC – Research Report) on May 28. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $68.63, close to its 52-week high of $70.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Tanquilut is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 57.1% success rate. Tanquilut covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aveanna Healthcare Holdings, Quest Diagnostics, and Hanger Orthopedic.

Tenet Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.13, which is a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 25, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Tenet Healthcare’s market cap is currently $7.33B and has a P/E ratio of 17.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.69.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of THC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, Daniel Cancelmi, the EVP & CFO of THC sold 214,302 shares for a total of $11,954,779.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, it owns and facilitates acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic imaging centers, and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices. The Ambulatory Care segment includes operations of USPI joint venture and the company’s nine Aspen facilities in the United Kingdom. The Conifer segment offers healthcare business process services in the areas of hospital and physician revenue cycle management and value-based care solutions to healthcare systems, as well as individual hospitals, physician practices, self-insured organizations, health plans, and other entities. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.