Jefferies Believes Noodles & Co (NASDAQ: NDLS) Won’t Stop Here

Jefferies analyst Andy Barish maintained a Buy rating on Noodles & Co (NDLS – Research Report) on June 24 and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.43, close to its 52-week high of $13.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Barish is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 59.6% success rate. Barish covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Del Taco Restaurants, and Ruth’s Hospitality.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Noodles & Co is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.50.

The company has a one-year high of $13.55 and a one-year low of $5.45. Currently, Noodles & Co has an average volume of 225.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NDLS in relation to earlier this year.

Noodles & Co. develops and operates fast-casual restaurants which offers lunch and dinner meals. It serves cooked-to-order dishes, which include noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.