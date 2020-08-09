Jefferies Believes IAA (NYSE: IAA) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on August 5, Bret Jordan from Jefferies assigned a Buy rating to IAA (IAA – Research Report), with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.44, close to its 52-week high of $51.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Jordan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 60.8% success rate. Jordan covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Camping World Holdings, Winnebago Industries, and Advance Auto Parts.

IAA has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.17, implying a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Barrington also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $52.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $51.74 and a one-year low of $21.79. Currently, IAA has an average volume of 2.06M.

IAA, Inc. engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. The company was founded on June 19, 2018 and is headquartered in Westchester, IL.