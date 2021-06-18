Jefferies Believes HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) Still Has Room to Grow

Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut maintained a Buy rating on HCA Healthcare (HCA – Research Report) on May 28. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $207.21, close to its 52-week high of $217.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Tanquilut is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 57.1% success rate. Tanquilut covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aveanna Healthcare Holdings, Quest Diagnostics, and Hanger Orthopedic.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HCA Healthcare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $228.00, a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $217.36 and a one-year low of $91.21. Currently, HCA Healthcare has an average volume of 1.43M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 122 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HCA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 1968, HCA Healthcare, Inc. is a healthcare services company, based in Tennessee. The company operates general and psychiatric hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It also offers a full range of services to accommodate medical specialties such as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.