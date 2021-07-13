Jefferies Believes GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) Still Has Room to Grow

Jefferies analyst Randy Giveans maintained a Buy rating on GasLog Partners (GLOP – Research Report) on June 17 and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.39, close to its 52-week high of $5.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Giveans is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 50.3% success rate. Giveans covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Navios Maritime Partners, and Nordic American Tanker.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GasLog Partners is a Hold with an average price target of $3.50.

The company has a one-year high of $5.93 and a one-year low of $2.10. Currently, GasLog Partners has an average volume of 1.1M.

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Monaco.