Jefferies Believes Flow Traders (Other OTC: FLTDF) Still Has Room to Grow

Jefferies analyst Martin Price maintained a Buy rating on Flow Traders (FLTDF – Research Report) today and set a price target of EUR40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.10, close to its 52-week high of $45.91.

Price has an average return of 11.1% when recommending Flow Traders.

According to TipRanks.com, Price is ranked #4069 out of 7604 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flow Traders is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.11.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Flow Traders’ market cap is currently $1.95B and has a P/E ratio of 3.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.74.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Flow Traders NV is a principal trading firm. It is leading global technology-enabled liquidity provider specialized in Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It provides liquidity to the major financial markets. The company continuously quotes bid and ask prices for ETPs listed across the globe, both on and off exchange, in all asset classes. The group operates in various geographical region Netherlands, Romania, United States of America, Singapore and Hong Kong.