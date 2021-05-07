Jefferies Believes Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on April 21, Ken Usdin from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB – Research Report), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.92, close to its 52-week high of $41.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Usdin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 80.1% success rate. Usdin covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fifth Third Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.29, which is a 1.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $41.94 and a one-year low of $14.89. Currently, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average volume of 5.98M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 108 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FITB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management and financial services to large and middle-market businesses. The Branch Banking segment provides deposit, loan and lease products to individuals and small businesses. The Consumer Lending segment includes residential mortgage, home equity, automobile and indirect lending activities. The Wealth & Asset Management segment provides investment alternatives for individuals, companies and not-for-profit organizations. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.