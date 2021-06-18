Jefferies Believes Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI) Won’t Stop Here

Jefferies analyst Kyle Joseph maintained a Buy rating on Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI – Research Report) on May 28. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.57, close to its 52-week high of $27.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Joseph is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 80.6% success rate. Joseph covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Oaktree Specialty Lending, Apollo Investment Corp, and Gladstone Investment.

Compass Diversified Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

Compass Diversified Holdings’ market cap is currently $1.66B and has a P/E ratio of -118.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.05.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CODI in relation to earlier this year.

Compass Diversified Holdings engages in managing a group of small and middle-market businesses headquartered in North America. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Circuits, Liberty Safe, Ergobaby, Arnold, Clean Earth, Sterno, Manitoba Harvest, 5.11, and Crosman. The 5.11 segment is involved in the design and marketing of purpose-built tactical apparel and gear serving a wide range of global customers. The Advanced Circuits segment manufacture of quick-turn, small-run and production rigid printed circuit boards. Arnold Magnetic Technologies segment manufactures engineered magnetic solutions for a wide range of specialty applications and end-markets. The Clean Earth segment provides environmental services for a variety of contaminated materials including soils, dredged material, hazardous waste and drill cuttings. The Crosman segment engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of airguns, archery products, optics and related accessories. The Liberty Safe segment produces premium home and gun safes. The Manitoba Harvest segment refers to the manufacture and marketing of branded, hemp-based food products. The Sterno Products segment pertians to the manufacture and marketing of portable food warming fuels and creative ambience solutions for the hospitality and consumer markets. The company was founded on November 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Westport, CT.