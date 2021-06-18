Jefferies Believes Barings BDC (NYSE: BBDC) Still Has Room to Grow

Jefferies analyst Kyle Joseph maintained a Buy rating on Barings BDC (BBDC – Research Report) on May 28. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.41, close to its 52-week high of $10.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Joseph is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 80.6% success rate. Joseph covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Diversified Holdings, Oaktree Specialty Lending, and Apollo Investment Corp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Barings BDC with a $12.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.80 and a one-year low of $7.30. Currently, Barings BDC has an average volume of 285.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Barings BDC, Inc. engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others. The company was founded by Garland S. Tucker III, Brent P.W. Burgess, Steven C. Lilly, Cary B. Nordan and David F. Parker on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.