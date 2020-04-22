Jefferies Believes Adyen (Other OTC: ADYYF) Won’t Stop Here

Jefferies analyst Julian Serafini maintained a Buy rating on Adyen (ADYYF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of EUR967.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $924.00, close to its 52-week high of $984.41.

Serafini has an average return of 14.7% when recommending Adyen.

According to TipRanks.com, Serafini is ranked #2959 out of 6484 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adyen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $902.82, which is a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR875.00 price target.

Adyen’s market cap is currently $27.78B and has a P/E ratio of 112.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 27.68.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.