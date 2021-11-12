Jefferies Believes Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) Won’t Stop Here

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis maintained a Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD – Research Report) on November 1. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $146.01, close to its 52-week high of $155.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Lipacis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.5% and a 81.4% success rate. Lipacis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Smart Global Holdings, and NXP Semiconductors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advanced Micro Devices with a $143.45 average price target, which is a 0.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Susquehanna also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Advanced Micro Devices’ market cap is currently $176.3B and has a P/E ratio of 43.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 25.42.

Founded in 1969, California-based Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is America’s leading semiconductor company. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services. The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment includes server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip products, development services and technology for game consoles.