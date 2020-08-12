Janney Montgomery Remains a Buy on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

Uncategorized

Janney Montgomery analyst Robert Stevenson reiterated a Buy rating on Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD) on July 27 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.49.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gladstone Commercial with a $20.00 average price target, implying a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, National Securities Corp also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Stevenson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 73.5% success rate. Stevenson covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Global Medical REIT, and Store Capital.

Based on Gladstone Commercial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $33.53 million and net profit of $993K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.2 million and had a net profit of $2.22 million.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investmen,t and ownership of net leased industrial, commercial, and retail real properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.