Janney Montgomery Reiterates Buy on Marker Therapeutics Shares, Sees 378% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report published on 5/12, Janney Montgomery analyst Yun Zhong reiterated a Buy rating on Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)with a price target of $10, which implies an upside of 378% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Yun Zhong has a yearly average return of -2.8% and a 45.2% success rate. Zhong has a -63.6% average return when recommending MRKR, and is ranked #5054 out of 6714 analysts.

Out of the 5 analysts polled by TipRanks, 4 rate Marker Therapeutics stock a Buy, while 1 rates the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 312.7%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $8.63.