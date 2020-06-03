Janney Montgomery Reiterates Buy on Clearside Biomedical Shares, Sees 162% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report published on 5/8, Janney Montgomery analyst Esther Hong reiterated a Buy rating on Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)with a price target of $5, which implies an upside of 162% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Esther Hong has a yearly average return of 3.4% and a 40.0% success rate. Hong has a -68.2% average return when recommending CLSD, and is ranked #2921 out of 6670 analysts.

Out of the 6 analysts polled by TipRanks, 3 rate Clearside Biomedical Inc stock a Buy, while 3 rate the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 130.4%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $4.40.