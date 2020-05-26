May 26, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Janney Montgomery Reiterates Buy on Aldeyra Therapeutics Shares, Sees 581% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report issued on Friday, Janney Montgomery analyst Esther Hong reiterated a Buy rating on Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)with a price target of $28, which implies an upside of 581% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Esther Hong has a yearly average return of -0.1% and a 37.5% success rate. Hong has a -28.7% average return when recommending ALDX, and is ranked #4018 out of 6619 analysts.

All the 7 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Aldeyra Therapeutics stock a Buy. With a return potential of 500.2%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $24.67.

