Jamf Holding (JAMF) Gets a Buy Rating from William Blair

In a report released today, Bhavan Suri from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Jamf Holding (JAMF – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Suri is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.4% and a 69.5% success rate. Suri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Sapiens International, and Procore Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Jamf Holding with a $40.83 average price target, which is a 27.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Jamf Holding’s market cap is currently $3.7B and has a P/E ratio of -208.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 47.27.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JAMF in relation to earlier this year.

Jamf Holding Corp is the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, and its cloud software platform is the vertically focused Apple infrastructure and security platform. The company helps organizations, including businesses, hospitals, schools and government agencies, connect, manage and protect Apple products, apps and corporate resources in the cloud without ever having to touch the devices. It sells its Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, solutions via a subscription model, through a direct sales force, online and indirectly via its channel partners, including Apple. The company operates in The Americas; Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.