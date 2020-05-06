Jacobs Engineering (J) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Barclays and Robert W. Baird gave Jacobs Engineering (NYSE: J) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Cowen & Co. Analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Buy rating on Jacobs Engineering today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $78.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 60.5% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Jacobs Engineering with a $100.67 average price target, a 23.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $104.00 and a one-year low of $59.30. Currently, Jacobs Engineering has an average volume of 1.19M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in February 2020, Michael Tyler, the SVP & GC of J sold 9,661 shares for a total of $943,880.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions. Though the Critical Mission Solutions business, it provides cyber security, data analytics, software application development, enterprise and mission IT, systems integration and other technical consulting solutions to government agencies as well as selective aerospace, automotive and telecom customers. Its representative clients include national government departments/agencies in the US, Europe, United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia; state and local departments of transportation within the US; and private industry firms. The People and Places Solutions business provides end-to-end solutions for clients projects which includes connected mobility, water, smart cities, advanced manufacturing or the environment. Its clients include national, state and local government in the U.S., Europe, U.K., Middle East, Australia, New Zealand and Asia, as well as the private sector throughout the world. The company was founded by Joseph J. Jacobs in 1947 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.