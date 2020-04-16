Jack In The Box (JACK) Gets a Hold Rating from Cowen & Co.

In a report released today, Andrew Charles from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Jack In The Box (JACK – Research Report), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Charles is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 66.7% success rate. Charles covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Domino’s Pizza, and Dunkin’ Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Jack In The Box with a $58.42 average price target, representing a 22.3% upside. In a report issued on April 9, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Jack In The Box’s market cap is currently $980.8M and has a P/E ratio of 16.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.13.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 147 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in February 2020, Phillip Rudolph, the EVP, CHF LGL of JACK sold 21,702 shares for a total of $1,886,121.

Jack in the Box, Inc. engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu. The company was founded by Robert Oscar Peterson in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.