Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Glenn Greene assigned a Hold rating to Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $176.70.

Jack Henry & Associates has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $168.17, implying a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $164.00 price target.

Jack Henry & Associates’ market cap is currently $12.43B and has a P/E ratio of 43.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 37.35.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JKHY in relation to earlier this year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information. The Payments segment secures payment processing tools and services, such automated teller machine, debit, and credit card processing services; online and mobile bill pay solutions; and risk management products and services. The Complementary segment offers additional software, and services that can be integrated with its core solutions or used independently. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of hardware revenue and costs, as well as operating costs not directly attributable to the other segments. The company was founded by Jerry D. Hall and John W. Henry in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, MO.