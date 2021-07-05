J.P. Morgan Upgrades Heartland Express (HTLD) to Buy

J.P. Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck upgraded Heartland Express (HTLD – Research Report) to Buy today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.37, close to its 52-week low of $16.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Ossenbeck is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 71.7% success rate. Ossenbeck covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Knight Transportation, Werner Enterprises, and Schneider National.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Heartland Express is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.50, implying a 16.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 21, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Heartland Express’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $152 million and net profit of $13.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $166 million and had a net profit of $13.24 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HTLD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Heartland Express, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.