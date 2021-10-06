J.P. Morgan Upgrades CDW (CDW) to Hold

J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee upgraded CDW (CDW – Research Report) to Hold on October 4 and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $184.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Chatterjee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 61.0% success rate. Chatterjee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Viavi Solutions, and Cisco Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CDW with a $198.20 average price target, representing an 8.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $196.00 price target.

CDW’s market cap is currently $25.32B and has a P/E ratio of 27.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -11.57.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CDW in relation to earlier this year.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization and collaboration. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers. The Small Business segment also caters to the private sector businesses but with smaller number of employees. The Public segment involves government agencies, education, and healthcare institutions. The company was founded in 1984 by Michael P. Krasny and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL.