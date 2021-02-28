J.P. Morgan Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Eventbrite (EB)

In a report released today, Dae Lee from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Eventbrite (EB – Research Report), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.87, close to its 52-week high of $22.34.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eventbrite is a Hold with an average price target of $20.00, which is a -1.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Eventbrite’s market cap is currently $1.82B and has a P/E ratio of -7.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.60.

Eventbrite, Inc. provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion and advertising. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E. Hartz and Julia Hartz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.