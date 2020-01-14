J.P. Morgan Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

In a report released yesterday, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Clovis Oncology (CLVS – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 47.0% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Clovis Oncology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.17.

The company has a one-year high of $32.05 and a one-year low of $2.93. Currently, Clovis Oncology has an average volume of 9.91M.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments in the United States, Europe, and other markets. Its product development programs target specific subsets of cancer, and simultaneously develop, with partners, diagnostic tools intended to direct a compound in development to the patients most likely to benefit from its use. The company was founded by Andrew R. Allen, Gillian C. Ivers-Read, Patrick J. Mahaffy, and Erle T. Mast on April 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.