J.P. Morgan Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Apple (AAPL)

J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained a Buy rating on Apple (AAPL – Research Report) today and set a price target of $335.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $259.43.

Chatterjee wrote:

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel fur Apple von 350 auf 335 US-Dollar gesenkt und die Einstufung auf “Overweight” belassen. Angesichts der Beschrankungen in den Apple-Filialen

seien die Erwartungen an den Absatz im zweiten und tendenziell auch im dritten Quartal gesunken, schrieb Analyst Samik Chatterjee in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Entsprechend deutlich habe er seine Umsatzerwartungen fur das zweite Quartal gesenkt. Das Online-Geschaft durfte die Ausfalle im Filialhandel nicht ganzlich ausgleichen./mf/bek Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.04.2020 / 02:31 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.04.2020 / 02:32 / BST Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Chatterjee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 45.7% success rate. Chatterjee covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as CommScope Holding, TE Connectivity, and Arista Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apple with a $311.70 average price target, implying a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $327.86 and a one-year low of $170.28. Currently, Apple has an average volume of 49.25M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in February 2020, Arthur Levinson, a Director at AAPL sold 1,429 shares for a total of $434,573.

Apple, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America. The Europe segment consists of European countries, as well as India, the Middle East, and Africa. The Greater China segment comprises of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The Rest of Asia Pacific segment includes Australia and Asian countries. Its products and services include iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, Apple Care, iCloud, digital content stores, streaming, and licensing services. The company was founded by Steven Paul Jobs, Ronald Gerald Wayne, and Stephen G. Wozniak on April 1, 1976 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.