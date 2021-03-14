J.P. Morgan Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Michaels Companies (MIK)

In a report released today, Carla Casella from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Michaels Companies (MIK – Research Report), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.86, close to its 52-week high of $22.30.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Michaels Companies is a Hold with an average price target of $20.25, a -7.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $22.00 price target.

Michaels Companies’ market cap is currently $3.1B and has a P/E ratio of 11.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.30.

Michaels Cos., Inc. is an arts and crafts specialty retailer, which engages in the provision of materials, project ideas, and education for creative activities. It operates through the following segments: Michaels-U.S., Michaels-Canada, Aaron Brothers, Pat Catan’s, and Darice. The company was founded by Michael Dupey in 1973 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.