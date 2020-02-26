J.P. Morgan Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Leidos Holdings (LDOS)

J.P. Morgan analyst Seth Seifman maintained a Hold rating on Leidos Holdings (LDOS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $111.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Seifman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 69.1% success rate. Seifman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Leidos Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $120.70, a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Leidos Holdings’ market cap is currently $15.43B and has a P/E ratio of 23.81. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.51.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.