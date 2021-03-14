J.P. Morgan Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Kraft Heinz (KHC)

J.P. Morgan analyst Carla Casella maintained a Hold rating on Kraft Heinz (KHC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.11, close to its 52-week high of $39.71.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kraft Heinz with a $39.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $39.71 and a one-year low of $19.99. Currently, Kraft Heinz has an average volume of 6.71M.

The Kraft Heinz Co. engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, EMEA, and Rest of the World. The Rest of the World segment is comprised of the Latin America and Asia Pacific segments. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals, and for infant and nutrition. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.